ONE of the biggest problems facing his constituents, Member for New England Barnaby Joyce says, is the "encroachment" of transmission lines, solar farms and wind farms on or close to their properties.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to headline an event in Tamworth on Friday, August 11, discussing issues in regional Australia.
It's an opportunity for local people to share their frustrations with the transition to renewable energy by peacefully protesting, Mr Joyce said.
"It must be polite, it must be lawful, but it's got to be loud," he said.
"Otherwise, you will not be heard."
Mr Joyce is personally affected by transmission lines on his property, which he said is "frustrating" for both aesthetics and productivity.
He said there'd be an outcry if renewables projects were constructed in Sydney.
"They don't do it because that would not be accepted," he said.
"But apparently, they can do it to us."
The annual 'Bush Summit' aims to achieve better outcomes, improve services and identify opportunities in regional Australia.
Some of the key themes to be discussed include technology and connectivity, energy transition, community resilience and international trade.
Mr Albanese will deliver the keynote speech, and NSW premier Chris Minns and leader of the opposition Peter Dutton will address the audience. Environment and water minister Tanya Plibersek will also be in attendance.
Mr Joyce "would love to see" the prime minister commit to building Dungowan Dam, the funding for which was rolled back in the May federal budget, and regional infrastructure.
"I'd like to make sure that he reaffirms the capacity for us to continue doing what we do, which is feed and clothe people," he said.
"We don't want to live in an industrial park, our job in the New England, we feed and clothe people.
"But we can't do that if you completely change the context of how our countryside works."
As for what the New England MP will be doing at the Bush Summit?
"I'll be doing what I should be doing, talking to my constituents and supporting those who I feel are not being heard."
The Daily Telegraph's Bush Summit will be held on Friday, August 11, at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre from 9am to 1:45pm.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
