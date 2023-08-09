People living with a disability are being given greater access to a high-flying pastime.
The Lake Keepit Soaring Club has installed a pulley system to help people move from a wheelchair to the pilot's seat of a glider.
It's all thanks to a $577,271 grant from the former government's Regional Sporting Fund.
The project also included new toilets and a septic system.
Club president Chris Bowman said the upgrades would give the- club opportunities to grow, well into the future.
"It was important that we improve the facilities for women and for people with a disability at the club," Mr Bowman said.
"A key element of the upgrade was putting in new launch points to improve access to shade, as well as put in toilets for women, men and the disabled.
"We will also now be well covered for future development with an upgraded sewerage system that will last us years."
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said he is a firm believer in sport and the opportunities for physical and mental wellbeing it represents.
"I know how important it is for all members of our communities to get out and get active and we are fortunate to have the Lake Keepit Soaring Club right on our doorstep for those who want to take to the skies," Mr Anderson said.
"It's fantastic news that recent upgrades to the facilities at the soaring club have meant that the pastime is more accessible to women and to people living with a disability.
"Congratulations to the Lake Keepit Soaring club for this outstanding initiative to support all parts of our communities.
Anyone interested in giving gliding a try is encouraged to visit the Lake Keepit Soaring Club website and make an enquiry.
