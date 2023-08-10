After becoming a mother for the first time last year, Paris Knox was conflicted about going back to work.
On the one hand, she thoroughly enjoys her role with the Aboriginal Learning and Engagement Centre program at Peel High School. But on the other, she struggled with the thought of not being close to her son, Joey, every day.
Ultimately, however, she has savoured life since her recent return to part-time work.
"It is a little bit hard," Knox said.
"You do miss your time and moments with your baby, but I'm someone that likes to be doing something all the time, and I'm always on my feet."
Similarly, the 23-year-old has relished the opportunity to return to action for the Dungowan Cowgirls.
Though she is still working on getting back to full fitness - a difficult task post-pregnancy - she has enjoyed being back on the field with her teammates this season.
"You definitely see life a lot differently [after a baby]," Knox said.
"Your priorities and your focus change. I always put him first, but it has been great to be back on the field and do something that's for me and have my me-time.
"We have such a great group of girls at Dungowan. We're all like a family out there, and everyone's super-supportive. They've made that process [of returning] really easy."
What won't be easy for Dungowan is felling the North Tamworth Bears in Saturday's preliminary final at Moree.
The Bears dominated much of the regular 2023 season, and finished on top of the ladder with just one loss in 14 games. Their second defeat of the year occurred last Saturday, in the major semi-final against Kootingal-Moonbi.
The Cowgirls, meanwhile, are fresh off a similar upset victory over the Gunnedah Bulldogs in Sunday's minor semi-final, and seem to have found their form after being hit-and-miss throughout the season.
"We did have a lot of new players come through this season, but that didn't keep us out of the games," Knox said.
"We've been working hard every week, and finals is a different ball game compared to the round games. We're going to really show up, and we're going to be out there to fight."
This weekend's three-hour drive to Moree is too much to ask of Joey at this early stage of his life. But Knox will not be distracted by the absence of her son - instead, she will use it as motivation.
"As long as [the team] is all together, and we get that win, we'll have all of our families at the grand final, cheering us on," she said.
