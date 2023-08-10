The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Paris Knox motivated for preliminary final by thoughts of her son

By Zac Lowe
Updated August 11 2023 - 11:25am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paris Knox's life is much busier since becoming a mother, but she wouldn't have it any other way. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Paris Knox's life is much busier since becoming a mother, but she wouldn't have it any other way. Picture by Zac Lowe.

After becoming a mother for the first time last year, Paris Knox was conflicted about going back to work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.