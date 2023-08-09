A NORTH Tamworth man, who was jailed after he admitted to sexually touching a child, is set to appeal the severity of his sentence.
The man, who is aged in his early 20s, cannot be identified to protect the identity of the victim who is 14-years-old.
The man did not appear in Tamworth District Court this week when his defence solicitor told the court a severity appeal had been lodged after the man was sentenced to 16 months behind bars.
He was sentenced to the prison term, which includes a non-parole period of eight months, after he pleaded guilty to two domestic violence related charges of intentionally sexually touch a child under 16 years.
The man was also sentenced to a 15 month good behaviour bond for a third touching charge, but this sentence isn't listed for appeal in the district court.
His defence solicitor said the appeal is estimated to go for 90 minutes based on a bundle of submissions tendered to the court.
Judge Andrew Coleman said he had never been told a severity appeal would go for that long.
"It doesn't look like a 90 minute bundle," Judge Coleman said.
He adjourned the matter until later this month, and said the defence would have to convince him on the day as to why it will take so long.
The man was arrested in November 2022 after police were alerted and the Child Abuse Squad was called in.
Court documents reveal the offences took place in the victim's home, between August and September, 2022.
The man would regularly visit the home which the victim shared with her family.
According to the police facts, the offender was at the victim's home to watch movies when he sat next to her and started touching her buttocks over her clothing.
"The offender tried to put his hands under her clothing but the victim would not let him," police facts state.
The incident lasted for about one minute, and the man was sentenced to the good behaviour order for the offence.
About a week later, the offender then put his hand under the teenager's clothing and her bra.
The facts state the victim said "don't" to the offender.
On another occasion the man tried to pull the teenager's pants down, to which the teenager stood up said "don't", and told the man "I think it is time for you to leave", the facts state.
He was sentenced to the prison term for the two touching offences.
The teenager blocked the accused on social media, and later told her mother "he tried to keep touching me".
The man was sentenced for the matters in June.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
