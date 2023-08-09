The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Death doula Andrea Metcalfe urged people to talk about death on Dying to Know Day

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
August 9 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Death doula Andrea Metcalfe says "if you know how you want to die, you can find out a lot about how you want to live". Picture by Peter Lorimer
Death doula Andrea Metcalfe says "if you know how you want to die, you can find out a lot about how you want to live". Picture by Peter Lorimer

If you know how you want to die, you can find out a lot about how you want to live

- Andrea Metcalfe

Andrea Metcalfe says we need to talk about death to help us live better lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.