Relax and enjoy the friendly atmosphere of the Barraba Museum monthly market where you will find a variety of local and homemade goods on offer. Delicious homemade cakes, biscuits, jams, chutneys, and relishes, along with pottery, plants, flowers and much, much more. Enjoy morning tea or a BBQ. Be entertained by local musicians and browse through the museum. To the south of Barraba stop and see the amazing silo art and visit four other beautiful artworks in Alice St and Queen St.