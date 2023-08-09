The Northern Daily Leader
Updated August 9 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
Yes, Prime Minister

Capitol Theatre from August 4 to 12 for both matinee and night performances

From the writers of the original television series Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister, comes the equally sharply satirical stage version hilariously produced by Tamworth Dramatic Society. Recommended for audiences 12 years and older. Book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or contact the Capitol Theatre Box Office on 02 6767 5200.

