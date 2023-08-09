From the writers of the original television series Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister, comes the equally sharply satirical stage version hilariously produced by Tamworth Dramatic Society. Recommended for audiences 12 years and older. Book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or contact the Capitol Theatre Box Office on 02 6767 5200.
The Pub's Woodchop Comp is here! Competitions, demonstrations, live entertainment and more. Nominations for the woodchop competition are open and expressions of interest for market stalls are being sought.
Visit the website for more info: www.thepubgroup.com.au/thepub
Relax and enjoy the friendly atmosphere of the Barraba Museum monthly market where you will find a variety of local and homemade goods on offer. Delicious homemade cakes, biscuits, jams, chutneys, and relishes, along with pottery, plants, flowers and much, much more. Enjoy morning tea or a BBQ. Be entertained by local musicians and browse through the museum. To the south of Barraba stop and see the amazing silo art and visit four other beautiful artworks in Alice St and Queen St.
Departs Tamworth Station and travels towards Kootingal and return (non-stop): 9am, 11.10am, 12.25pm, 1.35pm
Total journey duration 1-hour (non-stop)
Fares: Open Saloon Car Single - $39 per person; Compartment (for up to 6 people) - $174 per compartment
The Rhythms of Ireland has been seen by over two million people worldwide and has gained an unsurpassed reputation for "stunningly executed performances". Experience a spectacular evening of traditional Irish dance, music and song enhanced by stunning costumes, lighting and sound.
A ceramicist and a painter come together in 'Between the Lines'. A friendship forged in mutual admiration and support for each others creative practice is the foundation for this show featuring Newcastle based duo, Elizabeth Mead and Zoë Tjanavaras.
Ceramic artist Zoë Tjanavaras creates vessels that are organic, tactile and delightfully peculiar! She was the winner of the Ceramics section in the 2020 Muswellbrook Art Prize.
Liz Mead paints structural and expressive, light filled Australian landscapes. She was a finalist in the 2022 Muswellbrook Art Prize and the Gosford Art Prize 2021.
Opening event will be held on Saturday 12 August @5pm
Meet Wendy McCarthy at Tamworth Library as she discusses her memoir Don't Be Too Polite, Girls in conversation with ABC Radio's Kristy Reading. The author event will be followed by afternoon tea and the opportunity to buy Wendy's books supplied by Collins Booksellers Tamworth and have her sign it.
Returning for their second tour with Music in the Regions, Andrew Blanch and Emily Granger combine their solo expertise on guitar and harp to create a unique duo that displays the energy, versatility, and beauty of these much-loved instruments, to perform Suite magica. The duo have performed widely at venues such as Sydney Opera House, UKARIA Cultural Centre at Mount Barker, South Australia and the Canberra International Music Festival. Details: musicintheregions.com
Tamworth Regional Gallery recognises the leaders within our local First Nations community with the Dhurranmaygal Dhirrabuu 'Outstanding Leaders' photography exhibition by local artist Danny Dalton, which is open now. The Gallery is also exhibiting 'Dhiriyagu: For Our Elders', an exhibition by the Gomeroi Culture Academy. This exhibition is a collection of local weaving, painting, carvings, language and photographs that share the stories and legacies of the artists Elders.
Australia's largest primary industry field day celebrates 50 years, showcasing over 3000 products and demonstrating a vast range of new products and services, highlighting new technology and innovation and providing information to professionals on the land.
Just in time for the spring wedding season, browse everything wedding at the Tangaratta Vineyards & Function Centre Wedding Expo. See what the region has to offer with local businesses showcasing their products and services. From flowers to photography - this expo is a one stop shop! Either book a ticket at www.trybooking.com/CJWYS or at the door.
Frost Over Barraba Arts Festival is a celebration of visual arts and so much more. It encourages participation from the novice to the experienced. Frost's major prize has been increased to $4,000, with an overall prize pool on offer of $6,500. The venue for the Art Show is new this year with the exhibition moving to Barraba's historic Treloar's Building at 75 Queen Street.
Art Show Times:
Family day out on Father's Day September 3 at the Kootingal Oval Entry is a gold coin donation. The day consists of market stalls, singing and comparing by Charly Hackett, walkup artists are invited. There are a lot of other attractions plus heaps of food vendors. Guessing Competition to win poly rainwater tanks. All money raised goes to the Kootingal community.
The Kootingal Art Exhibition and Sale is organised by the Kootingal Lions Club and held at the Kootingal Community Hall, 17 Chaffey St. The exhibition aims to promote artists, especially in regional areas, and provide them with a forum to display their works and the opportunity to sell their paintings.
Dealers from NSW, Southern Queensland and Victoria will be selling a range of antiques and collectables including early colonial furniture, gorgeous jewellery, china, silver and other collectibles.
The Fair will be open from 5pm till 8pm on Friday, September 8; 10am till 5pm on Saturday, September 9; and 10am till 4pm on Sunday, September 10. Two and three day passes are available. Entry for adults: $10. Children are free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.