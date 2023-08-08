A MAN who robbed a Tamworth coffee shop, and threatened an employee with a gun to fuel a drug addiction, has admitted to feeling "disgusted" by his actions.
Corey James Andrew Hall appeared in the dock of Tamworth District Court for his sentence hearing on Tuesday, after he kicked down a window, pointed a gun at a worker, and stole cash from Coffee Run in August, 2022.
The 28-year-old told the court he committed the armed robbery after a man turned up at his house, and demanded outstanding drug money.
"This is not who I am or who I want to be," Hall said.
Hall has been in custody since he was arrested for smashing his way into the coffee shop while armed with a gel ball air gun, in the early hours of August 3, 2022, on Ebsworth Street in West Tamworth
In court, CCTV from the coffee shop showed Hall fleeing from the store on foot, after grabbing cash from the till.
"If I could take back my actions I would," the 28-year-old told the court.
"I definitely feel for the victim. It's not something any human should go through."
The attempted armed robbery charge stems from an incident at a Domino's store in West Tamworth on June 14, 2022.
Public defender Stuart Bouveng told the court Hall had entered the food outlet while armed with the same gel gun, which he said was the "least serious type of weapon", with the intention of robbing the store.
"There was no robbery because there was nobody to rob," he said.
CCTV footage from the attempted robbery shows Hall entering the store with the gun and fleeing with a drawer from the till while staff members were in the kitchen, unaware of what was unfolding.
In court, Hall said he wanted to get on top of his drug and alcohol addiction, which started when he was about 14-years-old.
The court heard the 28-year-old had experienced a tough circumstances and a troubling childhood.
"If I get the right help I feel really positive about the future," the 28-year-old said.
He said he wanted to look into getting professional help, and going to a rehabilitation program which he had previously been accepted to.
Hall will also be sentenced for one count of taking and driving a car without consent; larceny; and a related charge of not keeping a firearm safely.
In relation to taking the car, Hall said the situation would have been "confronting" for the victim.
"She was just going out doing a good deed for the community," Hall said.
Judge Andrew Coleman said he wouldn't be able to give his sentencing remarks on Tuesday, and adjourned the matter until later this week.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
