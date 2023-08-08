The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Corey James Andrew Hall to be sentenced in Tamworth District Court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 8 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who robbed a Tamworth coffee shop, and threatened an employee with a gun to fuel a drug addiction, has admitted to feeling "disgusted" by his actions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.