Landcare creating carbon toolkit for growers

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
August 8 2023 - 2:30pm
Landcare Australias head of corporate partnerships, James Link, stakeholder engagement manager, Karen Walsh and partnership manager, Ben Bancroft with Landcare Australia CEO, Dr Shane Norrish.
Landcare Australia will work with cotton and wool growers to develop a toolkit of resources to help more producers access opportunities related to carbon sequestration and improving biodiversity.

