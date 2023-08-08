Landcare creating carbon toolkit for growers

Landcare Australia will work with cotton and wool growers to develop a toolkit of resources to help more producers access opportunities related to carbon sequestration and improving biodiversity.
The project is one of the first three recipients of retailer Country Road's Climate Fund, designed to help support projects driving positive climate solutions.
The Climate Fund grant, alongside co-funding by Landcare Australia, will contribute $200,000 towards the development of the toolkit, as well as showcasing on-ground works across several pilot environmental planting projects.
Landcare Australia CEO Shane Norrish said with support from the Climate Fund, Landcare would build a toolkit to help wool and cotton growers understand the potential benefits of planting native vegetation on their property to not only sequester carbon, but also to enhance biodiversity.
"As part of the project we'll implement a number of environmental plantings projects which will provide habitat for native wildlife, improve farm productivity and engage First Nations Australians," Dr Norrish said.
The project aims to help producers overcome barriers to entering the carbon market and improve their expertise in establishing land-based sequestration projects.
The toolkit will include resources to help producers understand eligibility requirements, key considerations for establishing and maintaining projects, application and crediting requirements, as well information about Australian Carbon Credit Units available from implementing environmental plantings projects.
The project will also involve showcasing on-ground works across several trial properties within the supply chain to validate the toolkit and provide practical example of carbon projects.
The outcomes will be shared nationally via Landcare Australia's network to reach a wide audience of Australian farmers.
Managing director of Country Road Elle Roseby said the brand is excited to support the first year of Climate Fund grant recipients in driving positive change.
"We believe that partnerships are key to tackling industry-wide challenges and driving deep, long-term change," she said.
"We are thrilled to be able to support those driving innovation at the grassroots level, and look forward to working alongside the first three finalists."
Landcare Australia will work with wool and cotton growers directly and via industry partners to conduct a needs analysis, develop, validate and pilot the toolkit.
That process is expected to take 12 to 18 months, with landholders expected to be invited to participate in on-ground registered environmental plantings projects in 2024.
