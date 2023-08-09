Immerse yourself in a magical celebration of the Queen legacy

Immerse yourself in the spectacle, grandeur and energy of the world's greatest rock band with Queen: It's a Kinda Magic, celebrating the legacy of Queen and Freddie Mercury.
Showtime Australia proudly introduces Dominic Warren performing lead vocals, guitar and piano live on stage in Freddie's original key, and with all the wit, charm and bravado of the legend himself. South African Rusty Red takes on the famous guitar riffs of Brian May, Michael Dickens conjures Roger Taylor on drums and Andre van der Merwe is John Deacon on bass guitar.
Get ready for a night of non-stop rock anthems including We Will Rock You, We are the Champions, Radio GaGa, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, Don't Stop Me Now, Another One Bites the Dust, A Kind of Magic, Bohemian Rhapsody and many more hits.
You have seen Bohemian Rhapsody the movie, now see it all come alive on stage and in concert, with big sound, big screens, crazy lighting and outlandish costumes.... The real rock experience.
Take a night out to indulge your senses and celebrate a band of true talent, genius and character - Queen!
Rhythms of Ireland returns to Australia in 2023 bringing with them their worldwide 15 year anniversary tour.
Highly successful and critically acclaimed, The Rhythms of Ireland has enjoyed sell-out tours worldwide and within Australia. We are glad to welcome back Ireland's most outstanding and elite company of dancers to perform this awe-inspiring and innovative production.
The incomparable quality and pure unadulterated spectacle of their work perfectly blends the ancient traditions of Irish dancing and music. The innovative and flawlessly choreographed production shows the high values of contemporary Irish excellence.
Experience a spectacular evening of traditional Irish dance, music and song enhanced by stunning costumes, light and sound.
The inaugural season of In The Raw, a monthly series of staged play reading are back with the delightful comedy, Neighbourhood Watch.
The play is a delightful odd-couple tale, 80 year old Hungarian-Australian widow, Ana, and irritable force of nature, and Catherine, a young, scatter-brained aspiring actress. Amidst the swirls of contemporary life, absent boyfriends, annoying housemates and acquaintance that just won't take a hint, they gain a new understanding from each other of how they might just relate to the world and survive it's pesky inhabitants!
Neighbourhood Watch is Lally Katz's glorious comedy about Hope, Death and Pets!
This play will be read and directed by some local favourites.
Entry is just $20 and audiences are welcome to B.Y.O drinks and nibbles. There will be live music and a Q&A session after the reading.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
