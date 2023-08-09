The Northern Daily Leader
'Queen: It's a Kinda Magic' comes to the Capitol Theatre

By Theatre Talk
August 9 2023 - 10:00am
Immerse yourself in a magical celebration of the Queen legacy
Queen: It's a Kinda Magic

Immerse yourself in the spectacle, grandeur and energy of the world's greatest rock band with Queen: It's a Kinda Magic, celebrating the legacy of Queen and Freddie Mercury.

