Immerse yourself in a magical celebration of the Queen legacy

The play is a delightful odd-couple tale, 80 year old Hungarian-Australian widow, Ana, and irritable force of nature, and Catherine, a young, scatter-brained aspiring actress. Amidst the swirls of contemporary life, absent boyfriends, annoying housemates and acquaintance that just won't take a hint, they gain a new understanding from each other of how they might just relate to the world and survive it's pesky inhabitants!