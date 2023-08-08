If you have not yet booked your accommodation in Gunnedah for AgQuip 2023, August 22 to 24, you might be better looking further afield.
With more than 100,000 visitors and thousands of exhibitors expected for the popular three-day agribusiness event, accommodation in Gunnedah's motels, hotels, apartments and caravan parks will be hard to find.
Ben Hennessey from Hennessey's Real Estate in Gunnedah said the agency had already leased about 20 three or four-bedroom homes which the owners have vacated for short-term accommodation during AgQuip.
He said, however, there were still a couple of houses and rooms available, with a few on standby for emergency situations when or if visitors need last-minute accommodation.
Some hotels and motels, such as Gunnedah's Red Chief Motel, have had their rooms booked by the same people returning every year for the past 25 years in a row.
"We are likely to have some late cancellations but it would be more like guests phoning to say, 'look, the engine's blown up in the car and we can't make it'," Red Chief Motel manager Ray Draper said.
Satellite towns such as Quirindi, Narrabri, Manilla, Tamworth, Nundle, Coonabarabun and Nundle, are likely to have short-term stay options with people also being asked to check Air BnB sites in the region.
Gunnedah campgrounds caretaker Lynn Choice said the business was only taking those looking to pitch a tent or park a caravan at one of their 150 powered and unpowered sites on a "first in first served" basis.
Ms Choice said they were likely to book out by the Monday before the event officially kicks off on the Tuesday, but there could be some campers leaving mid-way through the event.
The Gunnedah Council-run showgrounds were also not taking bookings and were available on a first-in basis with powered sites going for $25 and unpowered for $25.
More than 3000 agribusiness products and services will be on show at AgQuip, which is this year celebrating an historic 50 years.
"What a mammoth journey it has been and I am so very proud and excited to be preparing for the 50th Aon AgQuip," AgQuip general manager Kate Nugent said.
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
