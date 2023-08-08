The Northern Daily Leader
MP's say changes to royalties regime threatens mining jobs, energy prices

By Newsroom
August 8 2023 - 12:00pm
Bathurst MP Paul Toole wants assurances with proposed changes to royalties in NSW. Picture supplied.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell has joined forces with Bathurst MP Paul Toole, in calling for a guarantee that no mines will be closed, or jobs lost, as a result of proposed changes to royalties in NSW.

