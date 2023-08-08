Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell has joined forces with Bathurst MP Paul Toole, in calling for a guarantee that no mines will be closed, or jobs lost, as a result of proposed changes to royalties in NSW.
The pair represent the state's largest coal mining communities.
Mr Layzell says mining is the backbone of his electorate of Upper Hunter, and any hikes to royalty rates could threaten jobs and investment, and result in premature mine closures - that would cost the state even more money in lost royalty payments.
"We have seen Queensland's greedy grab for coal mining cash kill investment, attack jobs and force mine closures. The NSW Government must give a commitment that will not be repeated here," Mr Layzell said.
"Communities like mine and Mr Toole's help keep the lights on, ensuring energy and job security, and that is all threatened by a hike in royalties."
Mr Toole said the Lithgow mining community "cannot pay the price for the Minns Government's determination to fund its pet projects, while it takes an axe to vital regional support like the Resources for Regions program."
During question time in parliament last week, Resources Minister Courtney Houssos was asked whether she would guarantee that no coal mine would close prematurely due to any new coal royalty scheme imposed from 1 July 2024 onwards.
"Ms Houssos, who is also the Finance Minister, was unable to provide that guarantee," Mr Toole said.
"The current royalties' regime already ensures mining companies pay their fair share, with higher coal prices delivering record royalties receipts in the recently ended financial year.
"There is no justification for raising royalty rates at a time when coal prices have moderated," he said.
