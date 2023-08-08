A SCHOOL principal, who pleaded guilty to leaving a motorbike rider with series injuries after a crash at a Tamworth intersection, is set to fight her conviction.
Shanyn Lorayne Worley did not appear in Tamworth District Court this week when her defence solicitor Dan Daly said she had lodged an application to appeal her conviction after she was sentenced in the local court earlier this year.
Mr Daly told the court Worley was currently undergoing medical treatment, but would be ready to make her appeal once the treatment had wrapped up.
"We're seeking a date perhaps next week," he told the court.
The 55-year-old was fined $500, and banned from being behind the wheel for a year after the car she was driving collided with a motorcycle in North Tamworth on July 22, 2022.
When the matter was first mentioned in the district court this week, Judge Andrew Coleman asked to confirm that she was seeking to appeal a conviction she had previously admitted to.
"After a plea of guilty?" Judge Coleman said.
Mr Daly confirmed the 55-year-old would be appealing the conviction to one charge of negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
Worley was convicted after a young father riding a motorcycle collided with the front of her car at the intersection of Peel Street and Johnston Street at about 8:30am on the day of the crash.
The 55-year-old was waiting at the intersection when she saw a white four-wheel-drive travelling towards the CBD along Peel Street.
As the white four-wheel-drive turned left up Johnston Street, Worley began to slowly move out of the intersection, but did not see a Harley Davidson motorcycle travelling directly behind the car, and continuing straight along Peel Street.
The motorcycle collided with the driver's side bonnet of Worley's car, before the rider hit the ground.
The 30-year-old motorcycle rider underwent multiple surgeries and was left with an ongoing leg problem that left him unable to walk far, drive, or work.
The matter will return to the district court later this month.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
