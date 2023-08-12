RESIDENTS on an Oxley Vale street have been left unsatisfied with how organisation Homes North has dealt with a troubled tenant.
A total of 21 paper complaints were made to Homes North describing incidents of trespass, harassment, damaged property and stress at the hands of a neighbour.
Legal action was taken by Homes North against the tenant in April, according to CEO Maree McKenzie, and it was resolved in July.
But a Drummond Road resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity and is also a Homes North tenant, said the bad neighbour was still stalking the street, despite a new address in Coledale.
"It's pretty bad when you've got [residents] coming from Coledale that door knocks our street asking for advice," she said.
"The difference is, over there, if they keep this up, they'll get bashed."
"You ask for help, you get nothing," she said.
Homes North did not respond to the Leader's requests for comment.
A campaign to expand alcohol and other drug support services has been ongoing in Tamworth, with members of the fair treatment campaign visiting the city for Homeless Connect day.
A request for grant funding has been submitted to the health minister.
