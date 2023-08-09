The Northern Daily Leader
St Vinnies Community Sleepout will be in Tamworth on August 25

By Rachel Gray
Updated August 10 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 8:30am
People in Tamworth are urged to brave the chill by signing up to the St Vinnies Community Sleepout to raise funds and awareness for homelessness and disadvantage.

