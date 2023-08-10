High-rise piggeries and supermarkets with no staff may seem a bit far-fetched for Tamworth, but anything is possible says one academic.
University of New England (UNE) Adjunct Professor Tony Sorenson is a futurist; someone who analyses or imagines the future based on current conditions, processes, and the changes that develop as a result of those processes.
He was in Tamworth on August 8, for a presentation called The Creation of Agile Communities, as part of Tamtalks, a series of conversations where UNE academics share their cutting-edge research and ideas with the general public.
Adjunct Professor Sorenson said it might be a pipedream yet for high-rise piggeries in Tamworth, like the one in China, but that urban agriculture, where empty buildings are turned into commercial farms, could be the way of the future.
And that supermarkets, where customers swipe their smartphones over pictures of the products they want to buy, which are then delivered to their door without having to wait at the checkout, could also be the future for the regional city.
But Adjunct Professor Sorenson said that with these leaps in innovative thinking and technological advancement come problems that require adaptation, which not every town would survive, such as job losses due to staff cuts at supermarkets.
"I think the future is better handled by teams of people coming together and thinking about options: which are best; which are not so good and so forth, and also ways of implementing things," he said.
Read also:
Uralla farmer Tim Wright practices regenerative farming on his New England property, producing superfine wool, cattle, beef and lamb.
He was in the audience on Tuesday night.
"The idea of putting livestock up in high rise buildings, as the professor talked to us about, is all very nice but the ethics of that is shocking," Mr Wright said.
"I've seen photographs of it. And they've got these big columns going up with grain on one end and all the effluent going down the other end and the pigs are up in on the floor.
"Who would want to eat a pig that's come from that situation? We like to think of animals as having a nice life.
"Our animals are ethically and ecologically managed in a way where they live with the birds and the ants and the bees and everything else and they have clean, clear water and they're not drinking dirty muddy water."
UNE law graduate Madison Rawsthorne was also at the event and said she wanted to hear what the professor had to say about the progression of regional communities and how they would continue to survive.
She said the towns in regional NSW needed the local university graduates, who have grown up in the region, to stay and work in the region for its future growth.
And she said there needed to be more ideas and action across NSW about how to provide direct pathways for those graduates, such as doctors, nurses, lawyers, and other graduates, to work where they have grown up.
Speaking after the event, Adjunct Professor Sorenson said he thought the conversations "went very well", and that he hopes a few people will be inspired to become "community leaders" to start change for the good at the grass-roots level.
"In the past this role would be the mayors who would say, 'I have a vision, we're gonna do this'," he said.
"Well, I think that kind of situation is becoming too complex for a lot of mayors because many are finding their finances cut short of expectations and are having to start pruning back rather than developing."
He said the world is in the "fourth industrial revolution" - an era that signifies a dramatic shift in technological innovations - and the VUCA; the age of Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity.
The next Tamtalk will be on August 14 at Peel House from 5pm with a documentary screening of The River Runs Dry followed by a conversation with UNE riverine expert Professor Martin Thoms.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.