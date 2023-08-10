The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

UNE futurist talks about what Tamworth could look like

RG
By Rachel Gray
August 10 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

High-rise piggeries and supermarkets with no staff may seem a bit far-fetched for Tamworth, but anything is possible says one academic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.