Finalists to be revealed for the Quality Business Awards Advertising Feature

Faery Meyer, Raymond McLaren and Linda Bourke from Andromeda Industries, Moonbi, which took out first place for customer service in manufacturing and construction during the 2022 Quality Business Awards. Picture file

Judging for the Quality Business Awards has now been completed and businesses across the region are eagerly awaiting to find out if they are in the running for an award.

Finalists will be announced on Friday, August 18 and voting for the People's Choice Award will open on Monday, August 21.



Winners will be crowned at the gala dinner on Friday, September 8, at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Convention Centre (TRECC).



The gala awards event is one of the highlights on the Tamworth social calendar.

The Quality Business Awards are a great opportunity for business owners and managers to recognise and support the efforts of their staff - showcasing their customer service.

It is often the front-line staff and their relationships developed with customers that are the reason that customers keep coming back.

There are also award categories that allow business and industry to really take stock of where they are and take a step back and take time to work 'on their business versus in their business'.



Winners of the Tamworth awards can progress to the Business NSW Regional and State awards and position their business alongside the best in business in the region and NSW.

To maintain a transparent and open judging process the Chamber allocates a minimum of two judges per category and due to the large number of nominations in some categories up to four judges were engaged in some categories for the 2023 awards. 74 judges were involved in 2023.

The Tamworth awards are recognised as the largest award program in NSW - 31 award categories. The event is delivered professionally with two emcees. Attendees enjoy a complimentary drink on arrival; entertainment; a 3-course meal, and wine on each table. The evening is a celebration of business and the ladies dress to impress, men are looking good in Black Tie and the awards close off with a live band and hundreds on the dance floor till late,