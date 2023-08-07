Construction of a new causeway on a troubled section of road connecting Moonbi residents to Manilla Road is finished, but motorists will have to wait a few more weeks before they can start using the popular shortcut.
The causeway on Davidsons Lane in Moore Creek was closed without notice on April 3, after repeated flooding caused significant damage.
The stretch of road was rebuilt with flood-resilient culverts in July as planned, but a spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said the road's re-opening has been moved to late August so contractors can build more upgrades around it.
"The contractor was previously waiting for the concrete to be cured sufficiently to allow construction traffic to drive across the [causeway]. This has now occurred and work on the approach roads is recommencing this week," the spokesperson said.
The $700,000 upgrade began in May and is one of many road projects under way in Moore Creek.
Contractors are currently working to relocate the intersection of Moonbi Gap Road and Langens Lane to improve line of sight for vehicles, which is expected to take about four more weeks.
Additionally, council is pursuing safety upgrades to Upper Moore Creek Road and Moonbi Gap Road.
These upgrades were put on hold when Davidsons Lane closed, but will resume once that project finishes at the end of the month.
The safety upgrades are expected to take 6-8 weeks.
Works have also begun to realign an S-bend on Moonbi Gap Road - about 3.5km from Moonbi - which is expected to take about 6 weeks.
These projects are part of a $4 million road safety program Tamworth council announced in 2022, half of which was funded by the federal government.
Council says it has gotten tremendous bang for its buck.
"In addition to the above upgrades, multiple segments on Upper Moore Creek Road and Moonbi Gap Road have undergone maintenance rehabilitation and repairs. Many of these segments have been completed and are sealed, with the final segments currently underway," a council spokesperson said.
Barring any further delays, upgrades to roads in the rapidly-expanding Moore Creek area should be completed by the end of 2023.
