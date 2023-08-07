The Northern Daily Leader
Davidsons Lane rebuilt but still has weeks to go before re-opening

By Jonathan Hawes
August 8 2023 - 6:40am
Construction of a new causeway on a troubled section of road connecting Moonbi residents to Manilla Road is finished, but motorists will have to wait a few more weeks before they can start using the popular shortcut.

