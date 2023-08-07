A MAN has been granted bail after he allegedly stabbed a woman during a brawl outside a shopping centre.
Corey Robert Certoma appeared in Gunnedah Local Court after he was charged with stabbing a woman in the arm in the car park of a shopping centre in Gunnedah.
Police were called to the Gunnedah Shopping Centre on Conadilly Street at about 12:15pm on Sunday, August 6, following reports a woman had been stabbed during a brawl.
Emergency services arrived at the scene and arrested Certoma, and a 27-year-old woman, who were taken to Gunnedah Police Station.
READ ALSO:
A 42-year-old woman, who police allege is known to Certoma, was taken to hospital where she was treated for a cut on her arm. She has since been released from hospital.
After inquiries, police charged Certoma with one count of affray and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He's also accused of being in custody of knife in a public place; and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.
Certoma appeared before Magistrate Te'res Sia where the 33-year-old was granted bail on strict conditions.
He's barred from entering the K Hub Shopping Centre in Gunnedah, and is not allowed to leave home unless he is in the company of his parents.
The 33-year-old has not been required to enter pleas to the charges. The matter will return to court next month.
The 27-year-old woman was released from police custody pending further investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Gunnedah Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.