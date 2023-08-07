A MAN accused of stabbing himself in the stomach in an attempt to intimidate a woman has been granted "a chance on bail".
Joshua Anthony Hooper appeared in the dock in Tamworth Local Court after he was charged with cornering a woman in a kitchen and stabbing himself with a knife.
The 24-year-old's Legal Aid defence solicitor Arabella Munro told the court a "bulk" of the police facts would be opposed in relation to the alleged incident.
She said Hooper would be admitting to entering inclosed land without a lawful excuse and contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO), but was pleading not guilty to a domestic violence related charge of stalk or intimidate with intent to cause fear of physical harm.
Ms Munro offered up a string of strict bail conditions - including house arrest, reporting to police, and steering clear of Tamworth - in a bid to get Hooper released from custody.
After reading the police facts about the alleged incident, police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington said the prosecution would be opposing bail on the "serious matter".
The court heard Hooper had to be treated for minor injuries after he allegedly cornered a woman in a kitchen, ran at her, and stabbed himself in the stomach.
He's accused of also trying to stop her from driving away from the property.
Sergeant Skivington said the police considered Hooper a fail to appear risk, a danger to the alleged victim, and to the community.
Sergeant Skivington said if he is found guilty of the intimidation charge, the threshold for a custodial sentence would be "undoubtedly crossed".
Ms Munro said she didn't agree the threshold would "undoubtedly" be crossed, and told the court Hooper had signed up for a men's behaviour change group prior to the alleged offending.
"That weighs heavily on his prospects of rehabilitation," she said.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the 24-year-old had been "coming before the court quite a bit lately", but agreed to give him "a chance".
"I'm granting him bail over the opposition of the prosecution," she said.
Hooper was released from custody on the strict condition he be of good behaviour; adhere to an overnight curfew; keep away from drugs and alcohol; and steer clear of Tamworth unless for legal or medical appointments.
"You need to stay out of Tamworth and get things under control," Ms Soars said.
The matter will return to court in October.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
