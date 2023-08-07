The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth council's low-cost pool plan doesn't hold water, ratepayers say

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
August 8 2023 - 5:30am
A plan to keep Tamworth Regional Council's funds afloat by cutting down on amenities for a new town pool has been met with scepticism from local ratepayers.

