A plan to keep Tamworth Regional Council's funds afloat by cutting down on amenities for a new town pool has been met with scepticism from local ratepayers.
On Friday, the Leader revealed the budget for a new multi-million dollar aquatic, sport and health centre has been drained by $17 million, down to $45 million from its original $62 million price tag.
Within the $45 million budget, council has already received $15 million from the state government, and has submitted an application for the same amount from the federal government.
But the Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association says it is not impressed by council's cash splash, even with the reduced price tag.
"What keeps coming up is how Gunnedah can do for $12 million what Tamworth has to pay $45 million for," the association's Vice President David McKinnon said, referring to upgrade works on the historic Gunnedah Memorial Pool completed in 2019.
He also made reference to the ongoing $6.6 million upgrade of the Liverpool Plains Aquatic Centre in Quirindi which is set to include a six-lane, 50-metre pool, splash pad area, dry play area and new barbecue area at one sixth of the price Tamworth faces.
But Mr McKinnon said the ratepayers' concerns don't end at the price.
"The location where the aquatic centre is destined to be is not in any way at a central servicing point in the town, particularly for children who will have to get assistance to get to the pool," he said.
"The growth is going to be Forrest Hills, Moore Creek, Westdale, Stratheden, all of these are miles away from public transport running to an extreme end of town."
However, a report from council's directorate of regional services suggests the project could lose the $15 million funding secured from the state government if it isn't built at the Northern Inland Centre of Sporting Excellence (NICSE) in Hillvue.
According to the report, the grant funding aims to deliver "integrated and coordinated sporting infrastructure in a single primary location," which "requires the [aquatic centre] to be established within the NICSE amongst other sporting excellence facilities".
Mr McKinnon also floated an alternative idea of pursuing upgrades to Tamworth's two existing pools on Kable Avenue and Scully Park in South Tamworth, abandoning the proposed aquatic centre in a bid to save ratepayers' money.
Speaking to media on Monday, August 7, Tamworth mayor Russell Webb was quick to drown that argument.
"With the state of the two pools in town, we'd spend a similar amount of money on repairing them. We have to build a new pool, we've got no choice," Cr Webb said.
The mayor said both pools are prone to leaks and would require "tens of millions" of dollars to upgrade to a sustainable standard.
A report to council found it would cost between $10 million to $20 million to maintain Tamworth's existing pools for the next ten years.
With that in mind, Cr Webb said the choice ratepayers have is to spend a "heap of dough on some old facilities that will always be old, or spend a heap of dough on a wonderful new facility that will cater for all of the facets of swimming in this city."
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
