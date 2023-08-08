The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

University scientist to hold water security event in Tamworth

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A highly-regarded riverine expert who has worked for about 25 years on the Murray Darling Basin, is encouraging people to find their voice about how our river systems are managed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.