A highly-regarded riverine expert who has worked for about 25 years on the Murray Darling Basin, is encouraging people to find their voice about how our river systems are managed.
University of New England (UNE) professor Martin Thoms hopes people living along the Namoi River will attend the upcoming documentary-screening in Tamworth of The River Runs Dry at UNE Tamworth's Peel House on Fitzroy Street on Wednesday August 16.
"This is a brilliant documentary and it is community-driven by local folks and they are saying, 'look at what is happening to our river'," professor Thoms said.
"But to me, it is about what people can actually do and hopefully that will provide an impetus for the people of the Namoi."
Professor Thoms said, "it's not only the Darling but all of its tributaries such as the Namoi" that need attention.
"Local communities are a missing voice in the way that we manage our river systems and how we manage water," professor Thoms said.
"While I can understand all the science behind this documentary, the one thing that we really need is a local community saying, 'enough is enough, we need to do something different'."
READ ALSO:
Professor Thoms said two of the most pressing issues in riverine ecosystems included managing the floodplains and ensuring there was enough vegetation along the riverbanks to provide for varying water temperatures.
He also said water management and allocation during the "not yet declared but possible" El Nino season ahead would be important for locals along the Namoi River, and he urged those concerned to attend the August 16 event.
Professor Thoms is a co-founder of the recently launched Water In the Landscape Initiative (WILI) which comprises a group of government and non-government organisations, such as NSW Landcare and the Murray-Darling Basin Authority, to better manage surface and sub-surface water in the Upper Namoi Catchment.
Professor Thoms, an expert in riverine ecosystems, will spearhead a conversation on water supply during question and answer session with locals after the free screening. The session will be facilitated by Wayne Chaffey, inaugural chair of the WILI steering group and Tamworth Regional Landcare Association's chairman.
The event is part of the Tamtalks series - a UNE initiative that will include a monthly session on various topics in an attempt to bridge the gap between academic researchers and the wider community.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.