"We've always had a voice, we've just never been heard," says Jason Allan, an Indigenous Australian man from the Liverpool Plains who will speak in favour of the voice to Parliament referendum during an upcoming "yes" information event to be held in Quirindi.
"We don't want to have a shouting match with anyone, we want to have our say and we want to put across what we believe, " Mr Allan said.
Mr Allan will be one of four guest speakers at the event, to be held on August 14 at the Royal Theatre in Quirindi, including Joe Hedger from Indigenous Services Group Deloitte Australia, Australian National University student Noah Allan and Liverpool Plains local Therese McCarthy.
Mr Allan is the chief executive officer of Walhallow Local Aboriginal Land Council, a councillor at the Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC), teaches the Gamilaraay nation language, and is the local representative for the nationwide Yes23 campaign.
He said if the majority of Australians in a majority of the states voted "yes" when the referendum is held sometime between October and December, it will help Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander communities in their attempts to close health, education and life expectancy gaps.
Mr Allan said having a Voice to Parliament enshrined in the Constitution would mean there would be local representatives on the ground living among their communities who would take their concerns to the advisory body, who would then advise government at the start of legislative changes.
He said at the moment he was dealing with "layers upon layers of consultants" who phoned up once in a while to ask him what the community needed, but rarely visited to see what the situation was like.
Mr Allan has applied for combined state and federal funding to get a public transport system up and running in regional areas of the Liverpool Plains because the lack of buses has been disadvantaging those who need work.
"We are struggling big time," Mr Allan said of the small community in Walhallow, which was once an Aboriginal mission station established about 1895.
"We need public transport, which is an everyday essential, for people to just walk down to the nearest bus stop, get on a bus and go to their workplace."
Those in opposition to having a constitutionally-enshrined voice to parliament have expressed concern about it being too racially divisive, and whether it will speak not only to parliament but also to the executive - government departments and cabinet.
It comes as the latest opinion polls show the "no" campaign is leading the "yes" voters.
Nationals MP and member for New England Barnaby Joyce, former federal Labor MP Gary Johns, One Nation's Pauline Hanson and former 2GB radio shock jock Alan Jones held a 'No' Vote forum at the Tamworth Townhall on April 1.
The "yes" Quirindi information evening will get under way from 7:30pm.
