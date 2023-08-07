The Northern Daily Leader
Voice to Parliament

Locals to gather in Quirindi for a 'yes' information 'voice' night

RG
By Rachel Gray
August 7 2023 - 5:30pm
"We've always had a voice, we've just never been heard," says Jason Allan, an Indigenous Australian man from the Liverpool Plains who will speak in favour of the voice to Parliament referendum during an upcoming "yes" information event to be held in Quirindi.

