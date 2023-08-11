Contemporary oasis in convenient Calala

3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Welcome to your sanctuary, nestled away in a charming complex of quality villas, presenting an impeccably maintained home that epitomises low-maintenance living at its finest.
This residence caters to various lifestyles, be it the executive couple seeking tranquillity, the retiree longing for relaxation, or even the young family seeking a place to grow and create cherished memories.
Upon entry, be captivated by the stencilled driveway leading up to the abode, offering a glimpse of the grandeur that awaits.
The interior boasts a versatile floor plan, with a vast open-plan living and dining area that seamlessly flows onto a delightful covered alfresco space, providing year-round enjoyment for intimate gatherings or lively celebrations.
Indulge your culinary passions in the well-appointed kitchen, adorned with sleek stone benchtops, top-of-the-line appliances, and an abundance of storage.
Retreat to any of the three generously sized bedrooms, all equipped with built-in wardrobes, while the master bedroom exudes luxury with its own private ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe.
Convenience is further enhanced with a three-way main bathroom and a walk-in linen cupboard, ensuring ample storage solutions.
The property boasts a freshly painted interior, with the added allure of brand new "Verishades" adorning every window and plush new carpet in the bedrooms, exuding an air of sophistication.
Experience optimal comfort with the newly installed ducted reverse cycle air conditioning system, ensuring a pleasant ambience all year round.
Revel in a private and secure back courtyard, providing a serene space for relaxation and outdoor leisure.
Perfectly situated approximately 4.5 kilometres from Tamworth's vibrant CBD, Calala offers the best of both worlds - a peaceful suburban retreat with easy access to urban conveniences.
Embrace the delightful shopping village, where an array of specialty stores, including an IGA supermarket, pharmacy, butchery, Northwest Health GP clinic, Domino's Pizza, and other takeaway outlets, cater to your every need.
For families seeking excellent education options, Calala proudly houses two renowned schools: Carinya Christian School and Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School. Educational excellence is at your doorstep.
"Rarely does a property of this calibre grace the market, so seize the opportunity to inspect this gem," selling agent Glenda Douglas from Ray White Tamworth said. .
