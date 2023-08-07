Over 10 years of playing with the North Tamworth Bears, Brock Wadwell has firmly established his reputation.
Throughout the Group 4 first grade competition, he is known as a hard-running, hard-tackling forward who is prepared to barrel through whoever stands in his way.
And even at 35 years old, Wadwell proved on Saturday that he has not lost any of that competitive fire.
Coming off the bench at Boughton Oval, the Tamworth product cut through the Moree Boars' defence twice to score, and provided invaluable impetus in defence as the Bears upset the top-ranked side to earn a spot in the final.
"My fitness is pretty good at the moment," Wadwell said.
"It's as fit as I've been ... I'm getting old. You struggle all week [after a game] and only come good Friday."
More impressive than his performance is the fact that Wadwell has managed to come out fit and firing after missing most of the season through a suspension incurred while he was playing for the Aberdeen Tigers last year.
He returned to the field in round 12 against Werris Creek, and said that coming back to the Bears was never really in question.
"[I came back because of] my family," Wadwell said.
"My family's involved in the club, and there's a family atmosphere at the club. It's good to be back here where my heart lies."
North Tamworth coach, Paul Boyce, acknowledged that Wadwell "let himself down last year" in getting suspended last year, but has shown remarkable personal growth since rejoining with the Bears.
"Brock's come back to the club and got a really good mindset," he said.
"He's taken on a little bit of a leadership role at training, he's been really good. And at a time where we were building slowly into the second half of the season, he's come in and given us a bit of spark off the bench."
On the field, the Bears have relished his presence. And even if his tendency towards hot-headedness has sometimes caused problems in the past, Boyce said Wadwell has impressed him with his energy and impact.
"He brings a lot of toughness, and there's times where he's chosen to focus on the toughness more than the footy," Boyce said.
"But he's actually quite a skilful player, and when he concentrates on playing footy, he's a game-winner."
Having played in the first six of North Tamworth's history-making premiership streak, Wadwell is keen to add a seventh piece of silverware to the cabinet.
He will get the chance to do so in a little under a fortnight, and cannot wait to share the moment with his two children, who were cheering him on in Narrabri.
"[The kids] thrive off it, and I thrive off it too," Wadwell said.
"It'd be great to take the premiership home for the club. The people at the club that do a lot of work, it shows them a bit of respect, and shows that we put the hard yards in for them."
