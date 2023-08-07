The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tyanna Kerr bags five tries as Pirates upset competition leaders Gunnedah 37--24

SN
By Samantha Newsam
August 7 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyanna Kerr bursting through a hole, and leaving defenders in her wake, was a pretty common sight on Saturday with the Pirates young gun scoring five tries as they toppled competition leaders Gunnedah. Picture Sarah Stewart.
Tyanna Kerr bursting through a hole, and leaving defenders in her wake, was a pretty common sight on Saturday with the Pirates young gun scoring five tries as they toppled competition leaders Gunnedah. Picture Sarah Stewart.

Before their first round meeting against Gunnedah, it was looking all pretty smooth sailing for the Pirates women's side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.