Nick Kay remains in the Boomers mix for this year's FIBA World Cup after surviving the first round of squad cuts.
As preparations ramp up for the tournament later this month, Boomers coach Brian Goorjian cut three players from the squad following a scrimmage in Cairns, where they have been in camp, on Sunday.
NBA centre Thon Maker as well as NBL forwards Sam Froling and Keanu Pinder won't join the Australian team in Melbourne for warm-up games against Venezuela, Brazil and South Sudan on August 14, 16 and 17.
Kay joined the squad in camp over the weekend after becoming a father during the week, with he and wife Emily welcoming a son, Logan Trevor, on July 31.
The now 15-man squad will remain in Cairns until Wednesday, with a further three facing the axe before the World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia begins on August 25.
Goorjian said selection was proving difficult.
"This is an elite squad with so much talent, there is no easy way to make cuts, but the reality is that we only get to take 12 into Okinawa," Goorjian said in a statement.
"I have the utmost respect for Sam, Thon and Keanu and their contribution here in Cairns.
"I'm disappointed that they can't come through with us, but they all respect the process and came into the camp understanding what we are all here to achieve."
Australia opens its Cup campaign in Japan against Finland on August 25.
Boomers squad: Xavier Cooks, Dyson Daniels, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Josh Giddey, Chris Goulding, Josh Green, Joe Ingles, Nick Kay, Jock Landale, Will McDowell-White, Patty Mills, Duop Reath, Matisse Thybulle, Jack White.
Australian Associated Press
