The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Nick Kay to play in Boomers World Cup warm-up games in Melbourne

By Melissa Woods
Updated August 7 2023 - 10:38am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New dad Nick Kay was back on the court over the weekend as the Boomers' World Cup preparations ramp up. Picture Basketball Australia Facebook
New dad Nick Kay was back on the court over the weekend as the Boomers' World Cup preparations ramp up. Picture Basketball Australia Facebook

Nick Kay remains in the Boomers mix for this year's FIBA World Cup after surviving the first round of squad cuts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.