They made it hard for themselves but the Barbarians managed to overcome a gallant Robb College side to slip back into second on the New England Rugby Union first grade ladder.
The 32-15 scoreline might indicate a comfortable victory but it was far from it with ill-discipline allowing the students back into the contest throughout the 80 minutes.
The Baa Baas managed to score the first points through Emerson Fittler but Robb hit back with a penalty goal shortly after to reduce the scoreline back to 5-3.
Then Barbarians' number 8 Paea Taulanga used his size and strength to barge over the line to extend the lead with a converted try.
But, at the 30 minute mark, outside centre Jack Armatage was handed a red card for a high shot and the Baa Baas were reduced to 14 men for the remainder of the clash.
Robb responded quickly with Hamish Cannington slicing through the middle of the field to score next to the posts.
It was neck-and-neck at half-time with a 12-10 scoreline.
Five minutes into the second stanza, Edward Pitt slotted a penalty goal for the Baa Baas to have a five-point buffer.
Then a minor melee saw one player from each team handed a yellow card and there were less players on the field then.
The Baa Baas extended their lead through another Pitt penalty goal.
Then Robb's Will Hooper crossed out wide to again reduce the deficit to three points.
But their celebrations were short-lived with Pitt crossing and converting.
With 10 minutes left on the clock, Baa Baas' forward Cody Graham sealed the win with a try of his own.
The win a big bounce back for the out-of-form Baa Baas who were toppled by Tamworth last week.
Although coach Brad Hague was happy to get back in the winner's circle, he lamented their discipline and continually allowing Robb back into the contest.
"[It was] pretty scrappy but scrappy builds character in my eyes," he said.
"The last couple of weeks we haven't shown that and this week we have shown our toughness and backed our defence which we have been working hard on.
"Our discipline is horrible. It is atrocious. The boys like to win the hard way."
Their win and the Armidale Blues' loss to St Albert's College puts the Baa Baas back into second spot.
It also sets up a showdown with their cross-town rivals for the final round of the regular season.
The times they have met, the Baa Baas have had the upper hand but Hague won't be taking any chances.
"We have but that doesn't mean we will do it again," he said.
"We will lose one of our main forwards with his third yellow so it is an automatic suspension.
"Numbers will be fine but more his involvement, aggression."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.