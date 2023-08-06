"We knew they were going to be tough."
Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters coach, Mark Sheppard, has a knack for understatements, and today was no different.
When his Roosters faced off against the Werris Creek Magpies in today's Group 4 first grade minor semi-final in Kootingal, they were up against a stiff challenge.
The Magpies were fresh from a narrow victory over the Narrabri Blues in round 14, and feeling better than they had for weeks.
But despite a far-from-perfect performance, Kootingal-Moonbi ground out a 30-20 victory and booked a place in next weekend's preliminary final against the Moree Boars.
"We've been in must-win games for the last five or six weeks, and I think that's six or seven wins on the trot now," Sheppard said.
"We can feel something generating at the moment, [but] we don't want to get too cocky."
One of the factors that could have hurt the Roosters today was their kicking. Between Brayden Jerrard, Jordan Sharpe, and stand-in captain, Kurt Hartmann, only one of their seven tries were converted.
In contrast, Sheppard praised their resolute defence and said it was one of the biggest contributors to their win.
"We had a period there in the second half where we defended our tryline and the boys dug deep," he said.
"I think we won it off the back of our defence. They were going to have a crack, I was saying to the boys at the time that [Werris Creek] stayed in second position for most of the reason for the season."
Though it marked the end of Werris Creek's season, Magpies co-coach Dave Stewart remained upbeat after the game.
The team showed plenty of heart, and recovered to be 12-12 at the break after conceding three early tries. Though they stayed in touch throughout the second half, the Magpies could not pierce Kootingal-Moonbi's defence.
"I'm very proud of the boys," Stewart said.
"Having lost Cody [Parry] early, and to show the fight they did [made me proud]."
Cody was subbed out of the game after a hitting his head hard during a tackle from older brother, Ethan, who Sheppard said was one of the Roosters' best.
"I was impressed with our leadership group," he said.
"Ethan Parry had a good game, and made a try-saving tackle on his brother, Cody ... that's what he's been doing in the last four or five weeks."
