The stars were aligned for Cancer Council's annual 'Stars of Tamworth' dancing fundraiser over the weekend.
Nearly a dozen local 'stars' have been preparing their best dance moves for months, and organisers said it was a thrill to see the dazzling display come together.
"All the performances were incredible, the stars did an absolutely fabulous job, and we raised a lot of money," Cancer Council's community fundraising coordinator Sarah Mayo-McCowen said with a laugh.
Final tallies are still to come, but Ms Mayo-McCowen was able to confirm the 11 performers managed to raise more than $123,000 between them.
The Highest Fundraiser Award went to local dance mum Kylie Newlan, who single-handedly raised more than $13,000.
The 2023 event came just shy of matching last year's record-smashing total, and is a cut-and-a-half above previous years results.
It's a far cry from years prior, when the onset of COVID-19 created a 'very tough' few years for Cancer Council's fundraising efforts.
READ ALSO:
Alec Clydesdale from McCulloch Agencies was crowned the dancing champion by the judges, but it was a close-fought finale, with just half a point separating Mr Clydesdale from three other competitors who shared second place.
Mr Clydesdale took part in the contest to honour his grandfather, a former Vietnam veteran who lost his life to cancer in 2016, and for his mum, a two-time breast cancer survivor.
The audience on the night voted to give the People's Choice Award to the Tradies Support the Ladies team, a Tamworth-based organisation for breast cancer awareness and support launched by local tradesmen Matt Witson and Gary Sinclair.
Preparations are underway for the 2024 Stars of Tamworth fundraiser.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.