The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Health

Tamworth program to improve stroke care to have nationwide effect

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
August 7 2023 - 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Tamworth program to improve quality of life and reduce disability for stroke survivors could soon go national, and not a moment too soon according to the community and doctors leading the charge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.