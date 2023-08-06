A Tamworth program to improve quality of life and reduce disability for stroke survivors could soon go national, and not a moment too soon according to the community and doctors leading the charge.
Stroke is one of Australia's biggest killers, claiming the lives of more women than breast cancer and more men than prostate cancer.
To raise awareness for National Stroke Week - August 7 to 13 - the Leader spoke with Dr Heidi Janssen and Professor Chris Levi, two stroke researchers from Hunter New England health's Hunter Stroke Service who are working with the Aboriginal community of Tamworth on a research project called "Yarning up After Stroke".
"The [project's] aim is understanding what people need after a stroke, what's their experience, and to understand the gaps in care. Led by community, we can build a stroke recovery yarning tool to ensure people have control over how they go about their recovery," Dr Janssen said.
Yarning is a respectful form of talking which involves authentic two-way sharing of stories and knowledge.
The yarning tool being developed aims to give decision-making power back to people living with stroke, empowering them to self-manage aspects of their recovery.
"We're working with community to understand that and we're fortunate to be guided by them. There's much strength within community and family which we are learning is fundamental in supporting people after stroke," Dr Janssen said.
The program has been working alongside local Aboriginal Medical Services like the Walhallow Aboriginal Coporation's Coledale Community Centre, with guidance from Aboriginal elders Joe Miller, Aunty Audrey Trindall, and community elder Uncle Neville Sampson.
The three-year Tamworth stage of the project was made possible by a $50,000 grant from the Stroke Foundation along with support from Hunter Medical Research Institute and the University of Newcastle.
If the research is successful, the community will work with Dr Heidi and Professor Levi to seek more funding to adapt the yarning tool for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples across Australia in the hopes of empowering many more people to take control of their stroke recovery.
Professor Levi is confident the project will scale up successfully, adding "another tool in the toolbox" for health workers across the nation.
"I'm very optimistic because at the moment we don't have a well-developed and co-developed, culturally-safe intervention for stroke and stroke recovery for Aboriginal and/or Torres Straight Islander Peoples," he said.
"The standard, general models don't fit that well with the needs and challenges Aboriginal communities face, for various reasons ... we're developing a tailored model we think will be a significant advance on that one-size-fits-all model."
Filling the gaps in stroke care is a crucial crucial endeavour: each year an estimated 27,000 people experience their first stroke, meaning there's one every 19 minutes.
There are risk factors which can change a person's likelihood of having a stroke (such as family history, age, and overall health), but strokes can hit anyone.
Take for instance local Gamilaraay woman Celicia Washington, a healthy young woman with no family history of stroke.
Ms Washington had a goal to enter the healthcare sector and was training to become a nurse, but found herself on the receiving end of treatment instead.
Two years ago, on March 27, 2021, Ms Washington suffered her first stroke.
"I was just getting out of the shower, about to dry myself, but my left arm could not grab the towel. I was thinking it, but I just couldn't do it," Ms Washington said.
She tried to call for help, only to realise she could no longer speak.
"It was a big scare, I was very scared - I didn't know what was happening," Ms Washington said.
Luckily, her boyfriend was there to call an ambulance.
After a four-day stay in the hospital, Ms Washington returned to her life and began recovering until a year later, when she suffered a second stroke in June 2022.
"I kinda knew that it was happening again, the left arm went tingly and numb and then I couldn't move it ... I was so upset, I couldn't believe it was happening a second time," she said.
During this time Ms Washington's GP, Dr Suruchi Amarasena, got her involved in the Yarning up After Stroke program.
She says the program and care from the Tamworth hospital's telestroke team - including Dr Garcia-Esperon and Stroke Care Coordinator Rachel Peake - have been instrumental to her recovery.
"I can't thank Heidi, Dr Sue [Suruchi Amarasena], and Rachel enough for their love and support. I can speak to them like they're my own people," Ms Washington said.
The young Gamileroi woman is still in recovery, and says the best advice she can give other stroke survivors is to live in the moment and find joy in the people around you.
"Within your body, try to be happy. Live day by day and don't plan ahead too much because you never know what life has in store for you," she said.
More information on how you can get involved in National Stroke Week can be found on the Stroke Foundation's website.
If you think you or someone with you is having a stroke, call "000" immediately.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
