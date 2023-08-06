The 50th edition of the Tamworth Running Festival, a suitably bumper one, has been staged on a sublime spring-like morning.
The popular annual happening was bigger than last year's festival in terms of competitor numbers, organiser Greg Poetschka said, with 396 runners taking part in the three main races.
"It's been very pleasing this year, particularly the amount of people that have come from outside of Tamworth to actually compete," he said.
Poetschka said runners had come from across NSW - "and even from southern Queensland".
Sydney emergency doctor Steven Chung defended his half marathon and 10km crowns, but failed to defend his 5km title when beaten by Lachlan Cook.
Still, Chung won the Triple Threat for the third straight year after clocking the best overall time for the three races.
"It's good to come back and defend the title again," he said, adding: "It's always a very nostalgic run to come back to every year."
Tamworth doctor Gerald Macpherson finished second in the Triple Threat, after being pipped by Chung in both the half marathon and 10km.
Tamworthian Hugh Davis competed in the event for the first time. He was cheered on by his wife, Eliza, and infant son, Digby, in the half marathon.
"It's great for the community," he said of the festival. "It's pretty cool that Tamworth can put on an event as big as this and drawing a crowd like this. So it means a lot in that way."
Tamworth veterinarian Hannah McRae was the best-placed woman competitor in the Triple Threat. She finished seventh.
