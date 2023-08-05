It took a send-off and higher calibre opponents for Oxley Vale Attunga's arresting momentum to come to a near halt.
After 9-0 and 10-0 drubbings of Tamworth FC and Norths United in their past two games, Mushies drew 0-0 with Moore Creek at Riverside on Saturday, August 5.
Late in the first half, Mushies veteran Josh Bartlett was marched after receiving a second yellow card.
OVA mainstay Sam Higgins said "you have to deal with what comes at you, and that's what we did today".
It was "a pretty gutsy effort in the end", Higgins said.
He continued: "It was a pretty tough game. We were down to 10 men for more than half the game, so it was a bit of an uphill battle for us."
However, Higgins said the competition leaders "worked pretty hard" and "lifted" after Bartlett's send-off.
"And probably improved and played better after that, because we knew we had to step up," he added.
Higgins said Bartlett's dismissal forced OVA to "scale it back a little bit, because you don't want to over-commit and concede a goal".
"So we had to rein it in a little bit and hope for one [goal] on the counter and defend pretty solid, which we did for the most part," he said.
We're still on top, and our recent form's been really good.- Sam Higgins
While Mushies were not "too disappointed" in the end result, they "could do a lot better", Higgins said.
Assessing OVA's season to date, Higgins said the reigning premiers had had "a few little lows".
"That's OK. It can happen," he said. "We're still on top, and our recent form's been really good.
"I think we're improving now. And this is the time when you want to hit good form, towards the finals."
