The Group 4 finals are upon us.
Zac Lowe is in Moree live-blogging the mega major-semi between the Boars and the Bears.
In the other footy codes, the action will intensify as the finals fast approach.
Samantha Newsam will be sideline at Ken Chillingworth Oval as Pirates and Gunnedah collide.
Read also:
Mark Bode, meanwhile, will be live-blogging the final-round local derby between the Swans and Roos at No. 1 Oval, as well as the Premier League clash between OVA and Moore Creek at Riverside.
On Sunday, August 6, we will be all over the Roosters' elimination final against the Magpies at Kooty.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.