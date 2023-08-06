A MAN has admitted to possessing two shortened firearms, while a woman has denied her involvement.
Jaydan Robert Follington and Brooke Elizabeth Vale appeared separately from custody in Tamworth Local Court when the pair entered different pleas to the same charges.
Follington's Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Courtney Edstein said pleas of guilty would be entered to two charges of possessing a shortened firearm without authority.
He also admitted to possessing ammunition without holding a licence, permit, or authority; and one charge of cultivating a prohibited plant.
Vale, who is facing the same charges, denied the allegations.
Her Legal Aid defence solicitor Wendy McAuliffe said Vale would be entering pleas of not guilty to all four charges.
Police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had not elected to take on the case, and the matters would stay with the police.
"Both matters are for us," he said.
Ms McAuliffe told the court she wouldn't be making a bail application that day, but was planning on submitting the required paperwork in the coming weeks.
She said the DPP deciding not to take on the case would be the basis of the fresh application.
At the time, the court heard Follington had previously been charged with a robbery, while armed with a machete.
The police opposed bail for both Follington and Vale, and they have been in custody ever since.
Ms Edstein made no application for bail after Follington admitted to the charges.
Both matters will return to court on two different dates.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
