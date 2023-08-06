The Northern Daily Leader
Jaydan Robert Follington and Brooke Elizabeth Vale enter pleas in Tamworth court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 7 2023 - 5:30am
Jaydan Robert Follington and Brooke Elizabeth Vale appeared from custody in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
A MAN has admitted to possessing two shortened firearms, while a woman has denied her involvement.

