3 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Nestled in a sought-after area of town, this stunning weatherboard home has been meticulously renovated to offer modern comforts while maintaining its charming character.
With polished floorboards, an updated kitchen, separate dining area, and more, this property is sure to impress.
Step inside and be greeted by living spaces that immediately make you feel at home.
The perfect balance of cosy and stylish, this home is designed to accommodate your everyday needs while exuding a welcoming atmosphere.
The living spaces have been thoughtfully arranged to provide comfort and a sense of togetherness.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or hosting friends and family, these cosy areas offer the perfect setting for relaxation and connection.
Step into an open formal lounge room that sets the stage for elegant entertaining or serene relaxation.
With its generous size and abundant natural light, this inviting space becomes the perfect backdrop for creating cherished memories.
Adjacent to the lounge room, discover a separate dining area that effortlessly connects to the heart of the home.
The cut-out wall to the kitchen allows for seamless interaction and easy serving, making it ideal for entertaining guests or enjoying family meals.
Unwind and find solace in the serene ambiance of the sensational rear second area, which offers limitless possibilities.
With new tiled flooring, wind out windows and beautiful slide back screen doors overlooking the rear yard whether you desire a peaceful study, a cosy sitting room, or a vibrant kids' play area, this versatile space can be tailored to suit your specific needs and preferences.
Prepare to be delighted by the newly refreshed kitchen in this home. With its newly painted cupboards, updated handles, and modern additions such as a new sink and benchtop, the kitchen exudes a stylish and contemporary appeal.
With a functional layout and ample counter space, it caters to your every need. The cut-out wall to the dining area ensures that the chef can still be part of the conversation while preparing delicious meals.
Rest and relax in the comfort of three spacious bedrooms.
These well-proportioned rooms offer plenty of space for furniture arrangements, ensuring you have room to personalize your sleeping quarters according to your unique style and needs.
Two of the bedrooms are equipped with built-in wardrobes, offering a convenient and organized storage solution.
The original bathroom in this home boasts a generous layout and is well designed, providing plenty of room for your daily routines.
The charming details and functionality make it a perfect blend of the original era and modern convenience. It includes a bath, shower, and toilet, providing all the essential elements for your daily self-care routines.
The laundry has also undergone a transformation, featuring beautiful new floor tiling and ample storage options, making it a perfect mud room area also. Embrace the seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living.
The rear second area opens to a beautiful outdoor space, creating a harmonious connection with the rear yard and providing opportunities for alfresco dining and relaxation on the large timber deck that has been meticulously sanded, stained, and paired with a brand-new timber pergola.
Complete rewiring throughout the home, includes improved functionality, enhanced energy efficiency, and the ability to support a wide range of electrical devices and appliances.
The exterior has been completely repainted and is a testament to the home's well-maintained condition.
It reflects the care and attention given to preserving and enhancing the property. The exterior paintwork not only contributes to the home's aesthetic appeal but also provides protection against weathering and extends its longevity.
This impeccably renovated home offers a complete package of modern features and timeless charm, making it a highly sought-after property.
With its tasteful renovations and attention to detail, this home is sure to captivate the hearts of potential buyers.
