Kootingal Preschool community day marks NAIDOC Week

By Emma Downey
August 6 2023 - 10:00am
Kootingal and District Preschool hosted a community day to celebrate NAIDOC Week and National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children's Day on Friday, August 4.

