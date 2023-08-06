Kootingal and District Preschool hosted a community day to celebrate NAIDOC Week and National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children's Day on Friday, August 4.
Preschool director Jess Rankins said more than 50 family and community members joined about 30 students in a range of activities during the day, including Indigenous art classes.
Representatives from the Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Service, Northcott and Tamworth Family Support Service were also on hand to provide free health checks and service information.
Tamworth artist Julie Collins organised some activities using clay, while Narrabri weaver Jody Trindall held classes to make headbands and bracelets using raffia feathers and coloured string.
The day also included bush tucker and music.
Miss Rankins said as NAIDOC Week had fallen during school holidays has month, it was decided to combine the school's activities with National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children's Day which fell on August 4.
This was the first year the Kootingal preschool had held the event, which Miss Rankins hoped would become annual.
