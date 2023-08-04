The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Rangari Road upgrade completion expected by late 2023

By Newsroom
August 5 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The $15.6 million upgrade for the troubled Rangari Road is fast becoming a reality for local residents, as a stretch of bitumen along the road grows in length.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.