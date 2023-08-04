The $15.6 million upgrade for the troubled Rangari Road is fast becoming a reality for local residents, as a stretch of bitumen along the road grows in length.
The upgrade will seal and widen approximately 20 kilometres of Rangari Road, from 3.8 kilometres east of the Gunnedah/Tamworth LGA boundary to the Gunnedah/Narrabri LGA boundary past Wean Road.
Locals have been advocating for the Rangari Road upgrade for many years as this is a vital transport route for not only local residents, but farmers, and mine workers who travel the road daily to and from work.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said workers had been on site since the start of the year clearing vegetation, improving drainage, laying subbase, and sealing the first section of the road.
"It's been just over a year since Transport for NSW took over the sealing of Rangari Road, and it's great to see the dream of a sealed road now being realised," Mr Anderson said.
"It's a sight for sore eyes to finally see big stretches of blacktop on the road, with work now well advanced and racing ahead towards a completion date towards the end of this year."
Mr Anderson said residents could continue to expect delays on weekdays and Saturdays while the work continued.
"Soon, the 250 cars and trucks that travel the 19.6-kilometre journey from Manilla to the Gunnedah Shire's border with Narrabri will enjoy a smooth, safe journey," he said.
