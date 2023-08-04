A SWANKY new building on Bridge Street may have passersby wondering if they're still in the country music capital.
A three-storey commercial building now towers over West Tamworth, not too far from the newly developed big, red Salvos building.
The development was proposed in 2021 by Orthodontics at Tamworth owner doctor Dinesh Sanmuganatha, to allow his business to migrate into a larger space.
The project has been a long time coming, clinical coordinator Caitlin Austin told the Leader.
READ ALSO:
She said the business outgrew their former digs next door "way too quickly".
"We were getting to the point where we were working until 7pm pretty much every night," she said.
"We had to expand so we could fit more patients into our schedule by allocating more room for the patients to be seen."
The practice on the second floor completes about 90 appointments lasting 20 minutes each day, and a few longer sessions for applying braces.
Waiting time for an appointment is about two weeks, Ms Austin said, and there have been patients considering whether to book at all, because of the rising costs of living.
"We have payment plan options, so we offer a no deposit interest free payment plan for patients that find it hard to afford," she said.
Common issues that Tamworth locals bring to the orthodontist include over-bites, under-bites, and impacted teeth, she said.
There is space on the other floors of the building up for lease. Mr Sanmuganatha said the fact that the anchor tenant is an orthodontic practice would make it attractive to other medical tenancies.
The official opening of the new building offering West Tamworth a slice of "professionalism" will be held at 6pm, August 18.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.