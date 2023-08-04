The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Orthodontics at Tamworth operating from three-storey building on Bridge Street

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
August 5 2023 - 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SWANKY new building on Bridge Street may have passersby wondering if they're still in the country music capital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.