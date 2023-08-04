A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to having sexual pictures of girls, some as young as 10 years old, on her phone.
Sharmain Ayres fronted Tamworth Local Court and admitted to possessing child abuse material after her phone was seized by police.
The 28-year-old's defence solicitor Paul Lewis told the court Ayres had consented to the police facts and a plea of guilty would be entered.
"We are ready for a local court resolution," he said.
Court documents reveal the West Tamworth woman's phone had more than 60,000 photos and almost 5000 videos on it when it was seized by police in June last year.
A "high percentage" of the images and videos were identified as pornographic material.
Images of girls aged between 10 and 14 engaging in sexual acts with adults, or exposing themselves, were found on the phone.
She was charged with possessing child abuse material between 12pm on May 10, and 8am on May 11 in West Tamworth last year.
In court, solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions Madeleine Mulvaney said one charge of possessing bestiality material would be withdrawn.
Magistrate Julie Soars ordered a sentencing assessment report to be prepared and adjourned the matter.
"Bail will continue," she said.
Police homed in on Ayers, and a co-accused who remains before the courts, after they received a tip-off in May last year.
Officers used a search warrant to raid a house in West Tamworth on June 27.
They seized six mobile phones, an iPad, three laptops, a USB, electronic tablet device, and one GoPro.
After the search, Ayers told officers she was aware of the images stored on her mobile phone, and said she was keeping the images to report the matter to police
Ayres will be sentenced in Tamworth Local Court next month.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
