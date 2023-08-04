The Northern Daily Leader
Sharmain Ayres to be sentenced in Tamworth court after guilty plea

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 5 2023 - 5:30am
Sharmain Ayres pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse material in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to having sexual pictures of girls, some as young as 10 years old, on her phone.

