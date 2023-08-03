Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 32-year-old woman missing from the Tamworth area.
Courtney Ferguson was last seen in Tamworth on Tuesday, August 1.
Courtney was reported missing to Oxley police when she did not attend an appointment.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Courtney's welfare.
They say her disappearance is "out of character".
Courtney is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, approximately 160-170cm tall and has brown eyes and long brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a white top with fine floral print & black jeans.
Police have reason to believe Courtney may be driving a Silver Haval with New South Wales registration plates ERM16R.
She is known to frequent Tamworth and Newcastle areas.
Anyone with information into Courtney's whereabouts is urged to contact Tamworth police on 02 6768 2999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
