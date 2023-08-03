Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the Tamworth area.
31-year-old Wade McKinnon was last seen at a home on Sue Crescent at about 3am on Thursday, August 3.
Unable to be located since, officers attached to Oxley Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for Wade's welfare.
He is described as being of fair complexion, of medium build, 170-175cm tall, with short brown hair.
Wade was last seen wearing Grey Track pants, a black shirt, a brown jacket and a blue "LA" Bucket hat.
He is known to frequent the Tamworth and Port Macquarie areas.
If you have seen Wade or know his whereabouts, please contact Tamworth police on 0267682999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
