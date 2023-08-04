Nick Green's greatest fear is a good one, and not something lame like a fear of rustling fabric.
The thought of being lost at sea, his legs treading water, fills the Tamworth schoolboy with dread.
"You can't see below you, and you can't see land anywhere; it would just be a pretty terrifying experience," he said.
A less terrifying, but still quite daunting experience, occurred at Riverside last Saturday, July 29. That was when the 15-year-old made his Premier League first-grade debut.
Read also:
After the late withdrawal of a Moore Creek player, Green was elevated to the top team despite already playing a full game of both under-16s and reserve grade. He started in the midfield as fourth-placed Moore Creek drew 0-0 against second-placed South Armidale.
Talk about a boy among men.
Clean-cut and diminutive, Green must have looked like dinner to the seasoned sharks on the opposition. When asked to describe himself in three words, he chose small, quiet and nervous.
Sometimes people underestimated him, he said.
"It felt pretty unreal, to start off with," the year 10 Calrossy student said of his first-grade debut. "But, in a way, it felt sort of normal and it felt pretty comfortable once I was in the game."
"It felt good," he added.
Prior to Saturday's game, Green had one previous taste of first grade: he came off the bench against Hillvue earlier in the season.
For a kid making his debut, and playing his third game for the day, we all were super impressed.- Dean Hoy
He expects to be back on the bench when the Mountain Goats take on first-placed Mushies at Riverside on Saturday, August 5.
A Goat since the club's 2019 foundation year, Green said he had "definitely improved" this season.
Moore Creek co-coach Dean Hoy said Green was a "great kid" with a "massive heat".
He was "sensational" against South Armidale, Hoy said, adding: "For a kid making his debut, and playing his third game for the day, we all were super impressed."
Against Mushies, Green may find himself in the starting side again, Hoy said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.