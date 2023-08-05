A CHEF who has worked in restaurants around the world has brought his passion for cooking to the New England region.
Shibojyoti Basak, originally from India, has been the head chef at the Armidale Ex Services Club since moving to Australia last year.
The club has just been awarded regional champion of the Clubs NSW Perfect Plate competition for a third straight year.
Mr Basak cooked a sixteen-hour slow cooked brisket creamy mash potato served with bacon, broccolini, parsnip crisp and gravy.
"It's great to be recognised for one of the best dishes," Mr Basak said.
"It was inspiring to be able to speak to and try and learn something from someone like Matt Moran.
"It encourages you to think about what dish you want to try next.
"Our members really appreciate our food and I've had some requests to have it back on the menu.
"The club really highlights our chefs and celebrates what we do."
Mr Basak came to the region with his wife and two daughters after a stint in Dubai.
He has worked with Michelin Star Chef Raymond Blanc and on some of the biggest cruise ships in the world.
His last major effort saw him part of a team who introduced fine dining into cinemas across Dubai.
It all started 18 years ago when Mr Basak started working in hotel management across Kolkata and Mumbai.
"It's been quite a journey moving around and I wanted to settle down in Australia with my family," he said.
"I was always interested in cooking and when I first started working in hotels I spent as much time as I could learning off the chefs.
"They were the inspiration and I've gone on to work in London and the US before settling in Australia."
Operations manager from the Armidale Ex Services Club Troy Gale said the Perfect Plate competition is a great way to highlight the skills of chefs in the region.
"The Perfect Plate competition is an important way to engage with our community about how important food is in clubs and the development of our chefs," he said.
"Our staff and members were really impressed with what Shibojyoti was able to come up with."
The club was recognised with the award for the New England, Northern Tablelands and North West region at an awards night in Sydney on August 1.
