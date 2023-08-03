A WANTED man who was allegedly found with a knife, jewellery, and drugs has been ordered to stay behind bars.
Jed Joseph Mackenzie was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court after he was arrested and charged with a string of serious offences.
Mackenzie was taken to Glen Innes Police Station where a body search allegedly revealed he was in possession of a knife, jewellery and what is believed to be prohibited drugs.
The 33-year-old made an unsuccessful application for bail after he was charged with having goods in personal custody suspected to be stolen; carry cutting weapon upon apprehension; and hindering or resisting police in the execution of duty.
He's also accused of two counts of contravening an AVO; and three counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
Mackenzie is also facing a number of domestic violence, traffic, weapon and property-related offences, after six warrants were executed.
The 33-year-old has not been required to enter pleas and will remain in custody until his matter is mentioned in Armidale Local Court next week.
Another wanted man, who was arrested in Glen Innes in the hours before police homed in on Mackenzie also fronted Tamworth Local Court on Thursday.
Leonard John Charles Steel was granted bail after he was stopped by police in Emmaville, near Glen Innes, at about 9:45am on Wednesday.
After questioning the 56-year-old, inquiries revealed Steel was wanted for a number of domestic violence related offences.
Steel was granted bail on the condition he report to police three days a week, adhere to an overnight curfew, keep out of Inverell, and be of good behaviour.
He has not been required to enter pleas to assault occasioning actual bodily harm; destroy or damage property; stalk and intimidate with intent to fear physical harm; and contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Steel will next appear in court in Glen Innes later this month.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council.
