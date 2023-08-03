Tamworth actor Peter Ross will don the pinstriped suit of faux British Prime Minister Jim Hacker for an all-local version of the stage revival of Yes, Prime Minister at the Capitol Theatre from August 4 to 12
"He's not that learned, he's streetwise and he does solve some problems but not the way everyone else would," Mr Ross said of the grandiose prime minister.
Mr Ross is one of eight actors from the Tamworth Dramatic Society putting on an incredible performance of the beloved British TV political satirical sitcom, Yes, Prime Minister.
The 1980s hit series - said to be a favourite of then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher - was rewritten for the stage in 2010 by the original creators Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, and hence references issues relevant to that time.
In the stage version, all chaos erupts when the foreign minister of a fictional oil-rich country Kumranistan demands the British government supply him with "three call girls" in exchange for a multi-trillion pound pipeline deal.
The main characters played by Mr Ross, Liam Higham, Mark Daly and Ellie Sampson, are forced to decide between the morality of the situation and the country's economic future amid spiralling debt and high unemployment.
Ms Sampson, who plays special policy advisor Clare Sutton, and the only female character in the play, said her character was "always in Jim's corner even if he does make some odd choices".
"But there are some really big speeches that quite a few of the characters have," Ms Sampson said.
"They were hard to nail down without a lot of extra work. So it was lovely we were all able to come together to put in that work."
The team found time around their day jobs for about two rehearsals every week for the past four months, starting shortly after director Stephen Carter decided to stage the production.
"When I was younger, I just loved the show," Mr Carter said.
"It's a fresh work and doesn't need to have the background at the TV show to enjoy it, but the main selling point of it is that it is just very funny, typical witty, English humour."
Set designer and Tamworth local Caron Schumann said the prime minister's principal private secretary Bernard Woolley [played by Mr Higham in the Tamworth version] was her favourite in the original TV series.
"I love the interplay between the prime minister and his staff," Ms Schumann said.
"It's all about getting nothing done except saving the prime minister's neck for another year."
Audience member Travis Amiet travelled all the way from Gunnedah to watch the final dress-rehearsal of the show on August 3, and said he didn't think he'd understand it at first.
"I honestly didn't think I'd 'get it' because it honestly wasn't my cup of tea," Mr Amiet said.
"But I thought it was fantastic when I watched it"
Audience member Anne Michie said she remembers watching the TV series, and said the stage production was "great with a good pace and great one-liners".
"It's just a really good fun poke at politics that hits close to the bone," Ms Michie said.
Senior journalist with at least five years' experience working in the media.
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
