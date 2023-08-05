The Northern Daily Leader
The week in parliament | Kevin Anderson

By Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson
August 5 2023 - 10:00am
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson. Picture from file
Grant program now open

The NSW Government's popular Infrastructure Grants Program is now open and I'm encouraging local community organisations to get their applications in before the deadline on August 22.

