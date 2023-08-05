The NSW Government's popular Infrastructure Grants Program is now open and I'm encouraging local community organisations to get their applications in before the deadline on August 22.
I know local community groups and organisations have been looking for grant opportunities, and this is a great opportunity to access between $50,000 and $250,000 to cover the cost of construction, alteration, renovation, completion, and fit-out of buildings and community infrastructure that benefits our community.
In past years, we've seen projects as varied as the Quirindi Silo Art, Tamworth Golf Club cart paths, East Tamworth Tennis Club upgrades, and Manilla Showground upgrades funded under this program.
I want to see more, which is why I'm calling on community organisations to get their applications together as soon as possible.
For more information, visit my website's grants page and follow the Community Infrastructure Grants (Clubgrants) link.
This week that was had been a parliamentary sitting week and I've been busy banging the drum for Tamworth on the floors of parliament.
The disappointment of news that the Gunnedah Hospital had been scaled back in the face of rising costs was bitterly disappointing to the Gunnedah Community.
That's why I sought an urgent meeting with the Health Minister, bringing Gunnedah Mayor Jamie Chaffey to raise the urgent need for the original master plan to be funded, and built.
I'm pleased to report that the Minister listened to our concerns and promised to go back to his department to see what could be done.
We will be seeking further meetings with the Minister to ensure that this issue remains on the agenda on behalf of the Gunnedah community.
I also had an opportunity to meet with the Minister for Lands, Property, and Sport to discuss ongoing funding for the Northern Inland Academy of Sport, which is so important for our regional athletes, and to discuss the use of crown land for housing in the Tamworth region.
This is a project instigated by the former government and I'm keen to see it continue, given the housing pressures our region is continuing to experience.
Finally, I had an opportunity to meet with the Minister for Youth and Justice to update him on the great initiatives undertaken by local police and advocacy groups who have been working to engage at-risk and disadvantaged youth.
This culminated in a touch football competition in Tamworth last weekend with the tracker network from across NSW. It is hoped that Tamworth will soon become a part of the tracker network, and I'm keen to do everything I can to support that goal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.