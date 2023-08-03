Group 19 senior rugby league has released their fixtures for the first weekend of semi-finals.
In the men's and league tag competitions, the top four sides will battle for the premiership trophy while teams placed fifth through to eighth will battle for a reserve grade-style plate.
With only five teams in the under 18s, they will just play a straightforward one through four finals series.
The third placed Inverell Hawks men will host the minor semi-finals on Saturday, August 12 at Varley Oval, minus the men's Plate game with Uralla-Walcha withdrawing.
The first match will be at 10.30am and will see the Guyra Super Spuds and Narwan Eels league tag teams do battle to stay in the competition.
Then the Bingara Bullets and Glen Innes Magpies league taggers will go head-to-head for the top grade semi-final.
The under 18s fixture will be between the Narwan Eels and the Hawks at 12.50pm before the men's between the Inverell Hawks and the Moree Boomerangs.
Sunday will see men's minor premiers, the Guyra Super Spuds, host the major semi-finals.
At 9.30am, the Plate league tag begins with Inverell facing Walcha-Uralla followed by the men's game between fifth-placed Bingara and seventh-placed Glen Innes.
The top tier league tag begins at 12.20pm in a match up between the unbeaten Tingha Tigers women and the second-placed Warialda team. Then the top-of-the-table match up between Glen Innes and Guyra's under 18 team begins before the men's game between the Super Spuds and Narwan at 2.50pm.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.