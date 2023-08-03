Teachers, students and their families packed into the Tamworth South Public School hall for the presentation of outstanding contribution and achievement awards during the Education Week 2023 Awards Ceremony on August 3.
Among them was Westdale's deputy principal Sarah Overeem, who said after receiving her contribution award, she was most proud of the cultural diversity, including the large Indigenous Australian cohort at the school.
"We do our job because we are passionate about teaching and supporting our students," Ms Overeem said.
Westdale school captain, Rylee Perret, received her framed certificate for being a role-model, high academic achiever, and for helping the younger students.
"The teachers are considerate, they like to help us even if we are struggling," Rylee said.
Peel High School Student Poppy Walmsly received her framed certificate not only for academic achievements and participation but for student leadership as well.
"I really love the connection within our school and with all the community members, parents, teachers and students - I think that's a really special thing," Poppy said.
The teenager's school was among 14 of the Tamworth region's primary and secondary public schools that participated in the annual Education Week event.
Each of the 14 school principals presented three outstanding achievement and contribution awards for their own students, staff and school community members.
For his sporting success, Year 12 Farrer High School student Logan Spinks was handed his honour for achievements in rugby league, after being selected for an Australian School Boys team.
"All the teachers are very good to me and they all help me," Logan said.
Peel Principal Network's Ian Reeves wrapped up the ceremony with a speech thanking all those who went "above and beyond" what was expected of them in their participation.
"You are highly valued within each of your schools," Mr Reeves told those gathered.
Woolomin Public School's caretaker Stephen Cartwright keeps the grounds and play areas "looking nice" for the 20 or 25 children at the primary, saying the principal there acknowledges staff "all the time" for their hard work.
"But it's just a really healthy environment for the kids to grow up in," Mr Cartwright said .
