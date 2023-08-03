It was set to be one of the highlights of Tim Hardy's hockey career.
After being selected in the Australian Country men's side following the 2019 Australian country championships, a trip to China and Hong Kong beckoned.
What would have been his first time pulling on the green and gold, unfortunately events conspired and the opportunity never eventuated.
After the original tour was cancelled due to civil unrest in Hong Kong, they were then meant to go to Singapore.
But that trip and subsequent tour to New Zealand were also called off after COVID broke out.
"It was the first time I'd made the team and I'd made it with a few good mates so I was really looking forward to it," Hardy said.
"So having it cancelled not once but three times, it was really disappointing."
As he prepares to play for NSW Country at the 2023 championships, understandably, getting another chance with the Australian side is a big motivation.
"A lot of my motivation is to get that recognition again," Hardy, who coached the Tamworth men's side at the state championships from where the NSW Country side was selected, said.
"It'd be really cool to finish off what I started."
In the twilight of his representative career, he doesn't know how many more opportunities he'll get.
"Hopefully I can get it done this year and tick off that last goal, that'd be really nice," he said.
The tournament starts in Shepparton on Saturday.
Incidentally, the 2019 championships were also held there.
This year they were originally meant to be in Goulburn but the redevelopment of their hockey centre wasn't going to be ready in time so Shepparton put their hand up to host.
"It's really exciting," Hardy said.
"I haven't been away for a while and it's always good to play a higher level of hockey and represent NSW, so looking forward to it."
He said before making the NSW side in 2019, it was something that had always been in the back of his mind but wasn't something he had necessarily been working hard towards.
"It's always been a goal but something that I guess I haven't relentlessly pursued," he said.
"But it was a nice reward for the work that I did do."
Now living in Canberra, after moving back down there late last year, Hardy won't be the only Tamworth talent suiting up in the blue with Lucy Frame selected in the women's side.
Going away for the first time last year, she went on to be selected for the Australian under 21s' sides tour of Indonesia.
Hockey New England's Caitlin Low will join her in the women's side while Cody McCann will play alongside Hardy in the men's.
Both sides have Western Australia first-up.
