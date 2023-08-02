The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Armidale's old courthouse future to be decided after consultation

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
August 3 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gordon Cope from the group 'Armidale Live' standing outside the locked old Armidale courthouse in the Beardy Street Mall.
Gordon Cope from the group 'Armidale Live' standing outside the locked old Armidale courthouse in the Beardy Street Mall.

It's one of the most distinguished and recognisable buildings in Armidale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.